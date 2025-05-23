Faridabad Construction Tragedy: Two Women Dead, Two Injured in Soil Collapse at Old Railway Station (Watch Video)

In a tragic incident on Thursday morning, two women lost their lives and two male laborers sustained injuries when a mound of soil collapsed during construction work at the Old Railway Station in Faridabad. The incident occurred around 11 AM, according to local authorities. Emergency services rushed to the scene after receiving distress calls from the site. Despite prompt rescue efforts, the two women could not be saved and were declared dead at the scene. The injured laborers were quickly transported to a nearby hospital, where they are currently undergoing medical treatment.

The identities of the deceased and injured are yet to be officially confirmed. Police have cordoned off the area and initiated an investigation into the circumstances leading to the collapse. Preliminary reports suggest that the soil mound gave way during excavation work. Authorities are also probing whether proper safety measures were in place at the construction site. “We have launched a detailed inquiry into the matter. The cause of the collapse and potential lapses in safety protocols are being examined,” a police official stated.