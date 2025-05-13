Faridabad Horror: Woman Throws 2-Year-Old Son Into Canal, Believing He Was a 'Jinn'

A horrific incident took place in Faridabad were a woman threw a two year old son into canal after being convinced by tantrik that he was a jin. As per the police report on Monday Megha Lukra allegedly threw the child into the Agra Canal from the BPTP bridge, they said.

Megha was arrested after being seen throwing her son into a canal by passersby, who alerted the police. A search operation is underway involving police, the fire department, State Disaster Management, and local divers.Megha's husband, Kapil Lukra, reported that Megha had been seeing tantrik Mita Bhatia for a long time. Bhatia convinced Megha that their two-year-old son, Tanmay (also known as Ronik), was the son of a "white jinn" who would destroy their family.

This caused Megha severe mental distress.Lukra stated that Megha left their Faridabad home with Tanmay on Sunday around 5 pm without informing anyone. Locals called emergency services after witnessing Megha throw the child into the canal. The investigation continues, and police are searching for the boy. The tantrik, Mita Bhatia, is also in custody. The couple has another child, a 14-year-old daughter named Manya.