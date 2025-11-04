Faridabad Shocker: Girl Shot at While Returning from Library, CCTV Footage Surfaces

A disturbing video of man open firing on girl in broad daylight has surfaced on social media. This incident took place on November 3 around 5:30 pm, when victim was returning home from library. After the incident everyone around the girl was seen scared. Following the attack girl was shifted to hospital for treatment. Police told PTI they have recovered pistol from the spot.

In CCTV footage, accused man is seen sitting on the bike, victim girl is seen walking with two other girl. Man then walks in and stands in front of victim and open fire on her leaving her hand injured. Boy then sat on same bike and left the scene, while girl was seen screaming and crying for the help.

VIDEO | A girl shot at near her home while returning from library in Faridabad. The incident was captured on CCTV.



A police official says, "We received information about the incident around 5.30 pm yesterday. We reached the spot and took the girl to the hospital. She is now… pic.twitter.com/CgFIkun30W — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 4, 2025

A police official says, "We received information about the incident around 5.30 pm yesterday. We reached the spot and took the girl to the hospital. She is now stable. Her statement has been recorded, and an FIR has been registered. She was shot at while returning home from the library. A boy known to her is involved in the incident."