Faridabad spa fracas: Drunken men assault female staff, incident caught on camera

Faridabad (Haryana), May 26 A violent altercation broke out at a spa centre in Haryana's Faridabad with its women staff abused and assaulted, after a dispute allegedly related to a massage request turned ugly.

In a shocking incident captured on video, a group of 8-10 men assaulted several female staff members of the spa, located at Puri High Street in Sector 81, kicking, punching, and throwing them to the ground.

The viral video, which has now surfaced on social media, shows the men abusing the women outside the spa. When one of the women confronted them with a stick to defend herself, the situation escalated into a full-blown attack.

The disturbing footage shows the assailants slapping, kicking, and punching the women and assaulting others who tried to intervene.

According to Mamta Rajput, the owner of the spa, the trouble began around 3 p.m. on Saturday, when two men from Tigaon visited the spa to inquire about massage services.

Rajput said one of the men was visibly drunk and began misbehaving with a female staffer at the reception. When he was asked to leave, he allegedly hurled abuses even after being escorted outside.

Later, he returned with a group of friends who began verbally abusing the women again, prompting one of the girls to step out with a stick.

The video shows her trying to defend herself, after which the group launched a brutal assault on her and other women who tried to help. One of the girls is seen being thrown to the ground and repeatedly kicked.

Eyewitnesses claim that security personnel present nearby did not intervene. Their inaction has sparked outrage, with bystanders questioning their utility.

BPTP police station in-charge Arvind confirmed that the video has been seized and an investigation has been initiated.

However, he also said that no formal complaint has been filed by either party yet. The police are reviewing the video to identify the culprits and have assured that action will be taken against those found guilty.

