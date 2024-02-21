Farmer dies during protest, Haryana Police calls it a 'rumour'

Chandigarh, Feb 21 A protesting farmer died of a head injury and several injured as Haryana Police dropped tear gas shells at the Shambhu and Khanauri border in Punjab on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased, Jugraj Singh, died at the Khanauri border.

However, Haryana Police clarified that no farmer died on Wednesday during the farmers’ protest. “This is just a rumour. There is information about two policemen and one protestor being injured at Data Singh-Khanauri border who is undergoing treatment,” it said in a post on X.

A medical officer at Patiala’s Rajindra Hospital said prima facie the victim suffered a rubber bullet injury.

Hospitals in five Punjab districts have been put on alert following the confrontation between protesting farmers and the Haryana Police.

Police have erected several layers of barricades on the Punjab-Haryana borders with tense situations and not allowing the farmers to move towards the national capital over demands, including higher minimum crop prices and waiver of loans.

