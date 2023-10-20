Farmer injured in Bengal’s Jalpaiguri following blast of explosive swept away by Sikkim flash flood

Kolkata, Oct 20 In spite of receding flood waters in Jalpaiguri district in north West Bengal after the recent flash floods in Sikkim, the scattered defense explosives on the river banks continue to be a danger for the local people there.

On Friday afternoon a farmer got severely injured following the blast of a mortar shell reportedly carried by the flood water, while he was working on the banks of Teesta river at Kranti Block in Jalpaiguri district.

The injured farmer, identified as Debasish Vaidya, was immediately admitted at Jalpaiguri Government Medical College & Hospital in critical condition.

On October 5, two persons were killed and six others were severely injured in a similar mortar shell blast again at the ban of River Teesta.

Friday’s development proves that although the police and army personnel had been conducting exercise to free the area from such explosive items carried by flood water, the total recovery process are yet to be over and some of these items have remained unrecovered.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor