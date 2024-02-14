Farmer Leaders To Hold Talks With Centre Tomorrow Over Demands Amid Ongoing Protests

Amid ongoing protests near the national capital, Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee General Secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher announced on Wednesday that a crucial meeting with the Centre is scheduled for tomorrow at 5 pm.

While addressing the media he said, "Even in this position, we are thinking that we will not leave the way of talking. If the Centre comes up with a solution, then we are ready. We don't want any kind of conflict. We want to resolve all issues through dialogue. The meeting with the Centre will be held at 5 pm tomorrow. We are saying again, that tomorrow also we will sit peacefully,"

#WATCH | "The meeting with Centre will be held at 5pm tomorrow," says Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee General Secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher at Rajpura bypass in Punjab. pic.twitter.com/54wpNxoBMu — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2024

The comments came after chaotic scenes Tuesday at the Delhi borders, where farmers clashed with police who used tear gas and water cannons to stop their march towards the city. Farmers allege they were also fired upon with rubber bullets and self-loading rifles.

Pandher condemned the use of force and urged the government to create a conducive atmosphere for talks. He denied media reports labeling the protesters as extremists or politically motivated.

"Police used SLR bullets, tear gas, plastic and rubber bullets to disperse our farmers. These kinds of actions are not acceptable. The way they are making our perception in the media is not right. They are putting the tag of Khalistani, calling us the supporter of Congress and Punjab government, which is not correct," Pandher said.

What Are The Key Demands Of Farmers That Remain Unresolved?