Farmer Leaders To Hold Talks With Centre Tomorrow Over Demands Amid Ongoing Protests
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 14, 2024 08:59 PM2024-02-14T20:59:57+5:302024-02-14T21:00:35+5:30
Amid ongoing protests near the national capital, Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee General Secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher announced on ...
Amid ongoing protests near the national capital, Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee General Secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher announced on Wednesday that a crucial meeting with the Centre is scheduled for tomorrow at 5 pm.
While addressing the media he said, "Even in this position, we are thinking that we will not leave the way of talking. If the Centre comes up with a solution, then we are ready. We don't want any kind of conflict. We want to resolve all issues through dialogue. The meeting with the Centre will be held at 5 pm tomorrow. We are saying again, that tomorrow also we will sit peacefully,"
#WATCH | "The meeting with Centre will be held at 5pm tomorrow," says Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee General Secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher at Rajpura bypass in Punjab. pic.twitter.com/54wpNxoBMu— ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2024
The comments came after chaotic scenes Tuesday at the Delhi borders, where farmers clashed with police who used tear gas and water cannons to stop their march towards the city. Farmers allege they were also fired upon with rubber bullets and self-loading rifles.
Pandher condemned the use of force and urged the government to create a conducive atmosphere for talks. He denied media reports labeling the protesters as extremists or politically motivated.
"Police used SLR bullets, tear gas, plastic and rubber bullets to disperse our farmers. These kinds of actions are not acceptable. The way they are making our perception in the media is not right. They are putting the tag of Khalistani, calling us the supporter of Congress and Punjab government, which is not correct," Pandher said.
What Are The Key Demands Of Farmers That Remain Unresolved?
Legal Guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP): Foremost among the farmers' demands is the enactment of a law ensuring a Minimum Support Price for crops. MSP serves as a crucial safety net for farmers, offering price assurances in the face of market uncertainties.
Repeal of Electricity Act 2020: Farmers seek the rollback of the Electricity Act 2020, expressing apprehensions about its potential impact on power tariffs and agricultural operations.
Compensation for Lakhimpur Kheri Incident: The tragic incident in Lakhimpur Kheri, where farmers lost their lives, remains a focal point. Farmers demand compensation for the affected families and justice for the victims.
Withdrawal of Cases Against Protesters: While there has been a willingness to withdraw cases against farmers involved in the 2020-21 agitation, the resolution on this front may vary as negotiations progress.
Comprehensive Debt Waiver: Farmers advocate for a comprehensive debt waiver, emphasizing the economic hardships faced by the agricultural community.
Implementation of Swaminathan Commission's Recommendations: The Swaminathan Commission's recommendations, addressing issues related to farming and agrarian distress, are integral to the farmers' demands.
Land Acquisition Act 2013: Reinstatement of the Land Acquisition Act 2013 is among the broader demands, reflecting concerns about land acquisition processes.
Withdrawal from World Trade Organization (WTO): Some farmers call for the withdrawal from the World Trade Organization, citing concerns about international trade agreements impacting the agricultural sector, according to reports.
Compensation for Deceased Farmers' Families: Beyond Lakhimpur Kheri, there is a demand for compensation for the families of farmers who lost their lives during the previous agitation.