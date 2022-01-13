Farmer spends around Rs 8 crore for covid treatment in 8 months, dies

Coronavirus cases has been increasing across the world. Millions lost their lives during the two covid waves. However, a shocking incident has taken place at Rewa in Madhya Pradesh. A farmer spent around Rs 8 crore in 8 months to fight the battle of Corona. However, in the battle against Corona, the farmer lost his life. According to the information received, Dharmajay Singh, a 50-year-old farmer from Rewa, was diagnosed with corona in April 2021. Singh was later admitted to the hospital. However, the expected improvement in health did not materialize. Eventually, Singh was airlifted to Apollo Hospital in Chennai. Singh was treated at this place for about 8 months. But, Singh died on Tuesday. During this period of 8 months, Dharmajay Singh had spent more than Rs. 8 crores for the treatment of Corona.

Dharmajay Singh was being treated at the Apollo Hospital by local doctors as well as doctors in London. Dharmajay Singh had contracted the infection in his lungs. After that it grew. While undergoing treatment, Singh suffered kidney failure and brain haemorrhage. Dharmajay Singh has been undergoing treatment for more than 254 days after being infected with corona. Dharmajay Singh was treated at Rewa Hospital before being admitted to Apollo Hospital. Here he waas placed on a ventilator. Singh was later admitted to the Apollo Hospital on an ECMO machine. The cost of this machine is said to be Rs. 1 lakh per day. Apart from this, doctors' fees and medicines were being charged separately. Doctors from home and abroad were helping in the treatment of Singh. Online consultations were also being taken. However, Dharmajay Singh died of a brain haemorrhage.

Dharmajay Singh's family also sold their 50 acres of land for his treatment. Dharmajay Singh was a progressive farmer. The three siblings are said to have thousands of acres of ancestral land. Dharmajay was the youngest of the siblings. Dharmajay Singh's elder brother is a lawyer and social worker. His second brother is working at Gramodaya University in Chitrakoot. Singh has also been honored by the President. Dharmajaya was doing a lot of social work during Corona period. He was also infected with corona during this time.