Farmers clash with security personnel outside Noida Authority office, vow to intensify stir

Noida, Nov 3 Farmers of 81 villages held a Mahapanchayat and staged a massive demonstration outside the Noida Authority office on Monday, demanding action on land acquisition and rehabilitation issues, with tensions flaring later when a group attempted to force their way into the premises, leading to clashes with security personnel.

Hundreds of farmers began assembling outside the Noida office early morning. Many of them were wearing green turbans and carrying union flags.

Raising slogans, they accused the authority of deliberately delaying decisions related to compensation, rehabilitation, and plot allotment for land acquired over the years for development projects.

Farmers alleged that the authority has repeatedly called for talks but failed to implement any concrete relief measures.

“We have been given assurances for years, but nothing moves beyond meetings. This time, we will not return with empty promises,” a farmer said.

The situation escalated during the Mahapanchayat when farmers attempted to open the main gate of the authority office and enter the premises. Security forces blocked them with barricades, resulting in a scuffle. Farmers pushed against the barricades, while police and security personnel attempted to hold their ground.

For a brief period, the situation turned tense, prompting the deployment of additional police forces around the protest site. Police surrounded the area from both sides of the barricades to prevent further escalation.

Farmer leaders said the agitation stems mainly from the long-pending issues of delayed compensation for acquired land, non-allotment of promised residential and commercial plots, and incomplete implementation of the rehabilitation and resettlement policy.

They warned that if the government and the Noida fail to announce concrete measures, the protest will escalate into a larger movement across Gautam Buddh Nagar.

It was decided during the Mahapanchayat that a "strategic meeting" of village representatives will be held soon to decide the next phase of the movement, including possible statewide mobilisation.

Meanwhile, heavy police forces have been deployed throughout the day to maintain law and order. Barricades were set up on multiple approach roads leading to the Authority office, and security was tightened in nearby sectors to prevent any untoward incident.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor