"Farmers committing suicide but PM Modi....": Telangana CM KCR

Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (Maharashtra) [India], April 25 : Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP-led government over farmers' suicide and claimed that the PM and BJP leaders are least bothered about it.

"Hundreds of farmers are committing suicide in the country every day but the PM, and state leaders aren't bothered, they're bringing and showing us Cheetahs from Africa, Namibia," Telangana CM said at Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar on Monday.

Telangana CM also asked farmers to ensure a farmer's government in their state and called for emulating the 'Telangana model' of governance in Maharashtra.

"The farmer should lead the movement of transformation for realising the all-round development of a nation which is lagging behind, like that of China and South Korea in spite of the fact that the local ryots are capable of building a nation of development", said CM KCR.

The public meeting orgzed by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Maharashtra drew an overwhelming response. People attended in large numbers held in Aurangabad and it surpassed the previous meetings of Kandahar and Loha of the Nanded district.

The BRS supremo was accomped by MPs K Keshava Rao, Santhosh Kumar, B Patil, MLCs Madhusudhanachari, Deshapathi Srinivas, Former minister Kadiyam Srihari, Former Chief secretary Somesh Kumar, MLAs Jeevan Reddy, Balka Suman and farmer leaders of BRS Gurnam Singh and others.

Earlier on Saturday, when the country was celebrating the Akshaya Tritiya festival farmers in Maharashtra's Buldhana staged a unique protest at Sangrampur tehsil office premises accusing the state government of inaction after unseasonal rains damaged their crops.

Workers and farmers of the Farmers' Orgzation staged the protest in the Sangrampur tehsil office premises demanding the opening of a government gram procurement centre and onion subsidy for summer onions.

Reportedly, unseasonal rains across the state caused considerable damage to crops and caused huge losses to the farmers.

Protesting in Buldhana on the day of Akshaya Tritiya, farmers alleged that those affected by the loss had not received any help so far from the government.

