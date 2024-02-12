Farmers' demand be met without any delay: AAP

New Delhi, Feb 12 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday stressed that the farmers’ demand should be met without any delay.

Farmers and some farmer organisation from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan have planned to march to Delhi on February 13, demanding the minimum support price (MSP) for their produce.

AAP's Delhi Convenor Gopal Rai alleged that to prevent the Delhi march of the farmers on the 13th, government of Haryana is treating the farmers in a cruel manner.

He said that the farmers want to come to Delhi but the roads have been barricaded to stop them. He alleged that perhaps such a strong wall has not been built even on the India-Pakistan border.

Rai said that he wondered if the farmers from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan are farmers of India or not. “After all, what is the compulsion facing the Haryana government that today it is crossing all limits to stop farmers from reaching Delhi.

The AAP leader said the country remembers the last time when the farmers had marched to Delhi against the three laws, they were stopped at the border. The movement continued for more than a year, they bore a chilly winter and had to endure scorching heat and rain showers on the roads.

AAP alleged that on the one hand, the government is pretending to negotiate and on the other hand, the police are being sent to every village in Haryana, threatening to confiscate passports, freeze bank accounts of farmers and the police are collecting property papers.

