Farmers hold candlelight marches at Punjab-Haryana borders

Chandigarh, Feb 24 Agitating farmers on Saturday evening took out candlelight marches on the interstate borders of Punjab and Haryana to support their demands, comprising legal guarantee of the minimum support price of their crops.

At the same time, farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said they would not end their agitation till their demands are met.

He clarified that their protest may continue even after the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha polls comes into effect.

Crowds of farmers have been camping in the open skies at Khanauri and Shambhu borders of Punjab with Haryana after their march to the national capital has been stopped since February 13.

Pandher has said that they will announce their next course of action on February 29.

