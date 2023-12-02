Farmers in Haryana await sugarcane payment, crop damage relief: Hooda

Chandigarh, Dec 2 Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Hooda on Saturday said farmers in the state are desperately waiting for sugarcane payment, crop damage relief and fertilisers.

He said that the government should have started ‘girdwari’ (crop inspection) with promptness, but despite demands raised by the farmers the government continues to be in deep slumber.

“It is clear from the attitude of the government that it is avoiding giving compensation. This has been the track record of the government in the past nine years. Farmers have been waiting for compensation in the past too following floods,” Hooda, in a statement, said.

The Leader of Opposition said that the BJP-JJP are defrauding not only the farmers but also the commission agents.

He said that the government owes Rs 487 crore to commission agents and workers and the government has not yet paid them wages despite the paddy season being over.

“Similarly, sugarcane farmers are also waiting for payment for a long time. It has been a month since the crushing season started in sugar mills, but farmers have not been paid till date,” he said.

“Along with compensation and crop rates, the BJP and the JJP have once again failed to provide fertilisers to the farmers. Farmers have to wait for days and stand in long queues for fertiliser,” he added.

