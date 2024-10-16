Farmers in TN's Tirunelveli demand 150 cusecs water from Kodayar project

Chennai, Oct 16 Despite the northeast monsoon hitting Tamil Nadu and several parts of the state receiving copious rains, the farmers of the state's Tirunelveli district are demanding 150 cusecs water from the Kodayar project.

The farmers are set to hold a major protest on October 21 at Vadakkankulam in Tirunelveli district, demanding the release of water from the irrigation project to the Radhapuram canal.

Members of the Water Users Association (Radhapuram), Farmers Welfare Association (Radhapuram), and the Tenant Farmers Association will participate in the protest.

Farmers’ association leader, C. Rajini, in a statement, said that even after Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had directed the release of 150 cusecs of water from the Kodayar irrigation project, the order has not been implemented.

In a statement, the association's block Secretary Rajini said that Chief Minister Stalin had directed the release of 150 cusecs of water from the project to the Radhapuram canal last month but the water is yet to reach the ponds in the Radhapuram area.

K.M. Murugan, another farmers’ association leader, told IANS that the water level at the Pechiparai dam of the Kodayar irrigation project has reached the flood warning height of 43 feet. He noted that according to the Kanyakumari district administration, 250 cusecs of water are currently being discharged into the Kodayar river from the Pechiparai dam.

The farmer leaders have also urged the government to implement a new project to divert surplus water from the Suchindram river, which currently flows into the sea.

Murugan said that this new project would supply water to 115 villages, thereby solving the drinking water issues in these areas.

In December 2023, the Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Kanyakumari, and Tenkasi districts experienced heavy rains, floods, and inundation, leading to the death of 35 people, injuries to several others, and widespread destruction of agricultural land and properties, including residential and commercial structures. Farmer leaders argue that if the Kodayar irrigation project had been properly implemented, the inundation and floods could have been prevented.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor