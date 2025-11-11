Farmers in TN's two districts seek extension of Nov 15 crop insurance deadline

Chennai, Nov 11 The farmers across Ramanathapuram and Madurai districts have urged the state government and the Centre to extend the crop insurance registration deadline beyond November 15, citing increased enrolment and persistent losses from erratic weather conditions in recent years.

In Ramanathapuram district, officials said 1,04,843 hectares have been reconciled under the Samba paddy cultivation so far, out of which 36,889 hectares have been registered for insurance this year -- marking a significant jump from 11,660 hectares during the same period last year.

In Madurai, 6,524 hectares of Samba crop area have been reconciled, with 410 hectares insured this year, compared to just 70 hectares last year.

According to farmers, the surge in enrolment reflects growing awareness about the importance of insurance after repeated crop failures caused by floods, droughts, and pest infestations.

“Many are still in the process of applying. Since we have faced continuous losses in the past few years, farmers now realise the need for insurance protection. The government should extend the deadline by a few more days,” said a farmer from Ramanathapuram district.

However, farmer representatives have raised concerns over unresolved issues in the assessment and compensation process. A senior association member said that several farmers in Kamuthi who suffered visible damage last year were denied compensation due to procedural lapses.

“It is essential that the authorities streamline assessment and ensure timely and fair disbursal of compensation,” the representative said.

In Madurai, the rise in enrolment has been attributed to past experiences of pest attacks and crop losses. “Last season’s failures have taught us a lesson. This year, farmers are prioritising insurance as a safeguard,” said K. Karuppanan, a farmer from the region.

Agriculture Department officials confirmed that registrations have risen notably compared to last year, though limited awareness continues to be a hurdle in some pockets. “Many farmers are still unaware of the benefits. We plan to conduct outreach programmes to boost participation before the deadline,” said a senior official.

With the November 15 deadline fast approaching, farmer associations have reiterated their plea for a brief extension, hoping that more cultivators can secure their livelihood through insurance coverage this Samba season.

