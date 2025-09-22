Farmers of Muzaffarpur to receive immediate benefits of govt schemes through single window

Muzaffarpur (Bihar), Sep 22 With Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inaugurating the new building of the Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Department in Muzaffarpur via video conferencing, farmers will now receive immediate benefits of government schemes through a single-window system.

The newly constructed department building is located in Bhagwanpur, Muzaffarpur. District Magistrate Subrata Kumar Sen, along with officials from the Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Departments and other departments, attended the event at the Collectorate auditorium.

District Animal Husbandry Officer Manoj Kumar Mehta said it is a matter of great pride for Muzaffarpur that this facility has been inaugurated for farmers. It features a single-window system to streamline access to schemes. The building also includes a conference hall and a training centre.

Training is mandatory to avail of benefits under animal husbandry or fisheries schemes. Only after completing the training can farmers apply online and receive approvals. Subsidies range from 40 per cent to 90 per cent, depending on the scheme. On this occasion, several farmers shared how they have benefited.

IANS spoke with a few beneficiaries.

One beneficiary said: "I had wanted to start a business for a long time. I learned about animal husbandry and fish farming. I received financial support and guidance from the government. I got Rs 18 lakh."

Another said: "I received funding under the PMMSY scheme. It's been very helpful. My project is worth Rs 7 lakh, and I received 50 per cent of it from the government. I have two ponds on one hectare of land. It's a good scheme."

A third beneficiary shared, "I was running a business with 20 goats. I received Rs 1.21 lakh from the government."

Bihar offers various schemes of the state and Centre, including financial assistance for unemployed graduates under the Mukhyamantri Nishchay Swayam Sahayata Bhatta Yojana, women empowerment programmes like the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyami Yojana, and welfare initiatives such as the Mukhyamantri Kanya Suraksha Yojana for girl children in BPL families.

