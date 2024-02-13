Farmers' protest: Delhi Police Commissioner inspects security arrangements at Tikri, Singhu borders

New Delhi, Feb 13 Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora on Tuesday conducted a comprehensive inspection of security measures at the Tikri and Singhu Borders in anticipation of the ongoing farmers' protest and their march towards Delhi on tractor and trollies.

Accompanied by Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Madhup Tiwari, and Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer), Jimmy Chiram, CP Arora at Tikri border personally assessed the arrangements put in place to ensure public safety and maintain order amidst the protests.

Then the CP along with senior officials also visited the Singhu border to take stock of the preparations.

Earlier, the police had completely sealed Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur borders after reports of farmers clashing with the police at the Haryana-Punjab Shambhu border and in Haryana's Jind District on Tuesday, leaving around 13 people injured.

Delhi Police on Monday had invoked section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) citywide and fortified the borders as a precautionary measure.

Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora issued these directives for the next 30 days to ensure law and order amidst planned farmer protests against the central government.

To stop the farmers from entering the national capital, the police along with the paramilitary forces including RAF, SSB, CPF have been deployed as security measures on Delhi borders, including at Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur, with cement blocks, containers filled with sand, barricades with barbed wire on top and pickets with nails installed on the approach roads.

Multiple blockades have been placed on the borders to stop farmers entering the capital on tractors.

A total of 114 companies, including 64 from paramilitary forces, have been deployed across various districts.

Equipped with anti-riot gear, these units are stationed in the border areas and sensitive districts.

Additionally, surveillance with drones and CCTV cameras is being maintained to monitor any disruptive activities

