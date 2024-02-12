Farmers’ Protest: Delhi Traffic Police Issue Advisory From February 13

Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory on Monday ahead of a planned farmers' protest on February 13th at the city's borders, urging commuters to anticipate disruptions and outlining alternative routes.

Traffic Restrictions and Diversions:

Singhu Border: Restrictions for commercial vehicles begin February 12th, expanding to all vehicles on February 13th.

Ghazipur Border: Traffic diverted to Pushta Road, Patparganj Road, or Chaudhary Charan Singh Marg.

Tikri Border: Heavy vehicles advised to use Najafgarh Nangloi Road to enter Haryana.

Traffic from Delhi going to Ghaziabad through the Gazipur border may take Pushta Road in front of Akshardham temple or Patparganj Road/Mother Dairy Road or Chaudhary Charon Singh Marg ISBT Anand Vihar and exit from Maharajpur or Apsara border in UP Ghaziabad, it added.

Heavy/Commercial Vehicles/Trucks going towards Bahadurgarh, Rohtak etc. via Rohtak Road are advised to use Najafgarh Nangloi Road from Nangloi Chowk to enter Haryana via Najafgarh Jharoda Border.

Delhi Police Tighten Security:

Commissioner Sanjay Arora inspected arrangements at Ghazipur border.

Traffic congestion reported near Singhu border due to heightened security.

Jhajjar SP confirms deployment of additional security forces from ITBP and BSF.

Protest Ban and Restrictions:

Delhi Police prohibit gatherings at all Delhi-UP borders.

Entry of tractors, trolleys, buses, trucks, and commercial vehicles from UP banned.

Order under Section 144 CrPC in effect until March 11th.

Protesters prohibited from carrying weapons.

