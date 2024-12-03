Farmers Protest: Demonstrators Halt at Delhi-Noida Border, Issue 7-Day Ultimatum for Demands

Farmers from across Uttar Pradesh, protesting for fair compensation for land acquired by the government, staged a large demonstration at the Noida-Delhi border on Monday. The protesters were halted at the border, where they began a sit-in protest. They warned that if their demands were not addressed within seven days, they would resume their march towards the national capital.

The agitation, led by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), was part of a "Delhi Chalo" march aimed at drawing Parliament’s attention during its Winter Session. Chanting “Bol Kisan, Halla Bol,” the farmers began their march from the Dadri-Noida link road around 11:30 am, converging at the Mahamaya flyover. Despite heavy barricading and increased security by the Uttar Pradesh Police, the protesters advanced, causing major traffic disruptions, particularly at the Chilla border, a key entry point to Delhi. The traffic jam left commuters stranded for hours.

Farmers' Demands for Fair Compensation and Land Rights

Farmers are demanding immediate payment of dues as per the Land Acquisition Act, 2013, and resolution of land rights issues that have impacted project-affected farmers for over two decades. Their grievances primarily stem from key projects in Greater Noida, Noida, Yamuna Expressway, and UPSIDC areas.

SKM's Call for Action

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), representing 12 farmer groups, has accused the state government of ignoring the genuine demands of the farmers. The SKM has vowed to continue its sit-in at Dalit Prerna Sthal until Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath addresses their concerns. The group warned of escalating protests and uniting project-affected farmers across Uttar Pradesh if their demands are not met within a week.

