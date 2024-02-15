Farmers' protest: Police beef up security on Delhi-Gurugram border

Gurugram, Feb 15 Gurugram Police as well as Delhi Police have been put on high alert in view of the ongoing farmer's protest.

On the third day of farmers' agitation, tightened security arrangements were witnessed on the Delhi-Gurugram border on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway, also known as NH-48, on Thursday.

Three-layer security arrangements made by the Delhi Police and speed breakers were also installed at the Delhi-Gurugram border area.

Although the situation at the Gurugram-Delhi border is normal, despite the security on the border, the problem of light traffic also persists.

During rush hours, vehicles move bumper to bumper on the expressway due to security checks by the police.

Senior officials of the Gurugram Police said they have intensified their security arrangements and special instructions have been given to the police force to keep a check on suspicious elements.

"Multiple police checkpoints have been erected across the district and along with border areas. Police personnel along with the anti-riot squad have been deployed at the key locations. Also, a duty of Assistant Commissioner of Police rank officers has been ensured on a rotation basis," said a senior police official.

Deputy Commissioner of Police rank officials will also continue patrolling in their respective areas on a rotational basis, the official added.

At the sensitive points, Gurugram police personnel have been stationed.

The officials from the Intelligence and crime branch units have been placed in civil uniform to keep an eye on anti-social elements.

The police strength has been increased around border areas.

"The Gurugram police is on high alert at every level in view of the farmers' protest. The suspects are being specially monitored," said Subhash Boken, Gurugram police spokesperson.

