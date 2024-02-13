Farmers Protest: Police Fire Tear Gas to Disperse Agitating Farmers at Punjab-Haryana Shambhu Border - Watch

Tear gas was fired on the farmers at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border on Tuesday, February 13, to prevent them from reaching Delhi. Heavy security along with Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed at the Delhi borders as protesting farmers approach the borders.

As thousands of farmers embarked on the 'Delhi Chalo' protest march towards the national capital, stringent security measures have been put in place along the borders of Delhi and neighbouring states to thwart their entry into the city.

Police fire tear gas to disperse protesting farmers at Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border.

"Secc 144 CrPC is imposed in the city, tractor trolleys are not allowed in the city. Social media monitoring has also been done. Drone is an effective tool for security monitoring, we will use it," said DCP Dwarka Ankit Singh.

On Delhi Police security deployment at the Jharoda border with Haryana, DCP Dwarka Ankit Singh says, "Secc 144 CrPC is imposed in the city, tractor trolleys are not allowed in the city. Social media monitoring has also been done. Drone is an effective tool for security…

Concrete slabs, iron nails, multi-layered barricades, barbed wires, police and paramilitary personnel deployed at Kurukshetra in Haryana as Punjab farmers are on their way to the National Capital.

They are demanding to enact a law guaranteeing a minimum support price (MSP) for all crops, as recommended by the Swaminathan Commission report. They are also demanding a complete debt waiver and a scheme to provide pensions to farmers and farm labourers.