Farmers Protest: Police Fortifies Haryana Borders As Farmers Set To March Towards Delhi

Farmers are set to march towards Delhi following inconclusive talks with Union ministers regarding their demands, including a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops.

Authorities in Haryana have fortified the state's borders with Punjab at multiple locations in Ambala, Jind, Fatehabad, Kurukshetra, and Sirsa using concrete blocks, iron nails, and barbed wire to hinder the proposed march.

Restrictions under Section 144 of the CrPC have been imposed by the Haryana government in 15 districts, prohibiting gatherings of five or more individuals and banning any form of demonstration or march involving tractor trolleys.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have declared that farmers will proceed to Delhi on Tuesday to urge the Centre to address their demands, including the enactment of a law to guarantee MSP for crops. The march is scheduled to commence at 10 am, with farmers planning to move towards Delhi from the Ambala-Shambhu, Khanauri-Jind, and Dabwali borders.

Jagjit Singh Dallewal, leader of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political), stated that the government has proposed the formation of a committee to address issues related to legal MSP guarantee, debt waiver, and the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations.