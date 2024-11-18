Farmers Protest: SKM, Kisan Mazdoor Morcha Announce Delhi March on December 6



On Monday, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha announced plans for a farmers' march to Delhi on December 6. The protest aims to pressure the Centre to meet various demands, including a legal guarantee for the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of crops. The decision was made during a meeting of farmer leaders.

Since February 13, protesting farmers have been camping at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana. Their 'Delhi Chalo' march, led by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, was halted by security forces at these locations.

"We will move towards Delhi on December 6," he said. Pandher slammed the Centre for not holding any talks with the farmers to discuss their demands. "We have been left with no option. We waited peacefully for the government (to reach out) for nine months. But now we will head towards Delhi," he added.

The farmers plan to move towards the national capital in batches from the Shambhu border. Tejveer Singh of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Shaheed Bhagat Singh) noted that they have been camping at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points for 280 days, with no talks from the Centre since February 18. Last week, farmers announced plans to intensify their protest, including a fast unto death starting November 26, to be led by farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal.

