Farmers’ Protest: UP Govt’s Panel for Addressing Farmers’ Issues To Submit Report in a Month

The Uttar Pradesh government has constituted a committee to address grievances related to the ongoing farmers' protest and sought a report within one month. The directive was issued by Abhishek Prakash, Secretary of the Industrial Development Department. According to Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh, over a hundred protesters, including leaders of farmers' groups, were taken into custody by the police in Gautam Buddh Nagar on Tuesday.

Singh said that the women and elderly who were taken into custody during the protest were later released. The protesters were agitating over demands of compensation in lieu of their land acquired by the government in the past.

According to the directive issued on December 1, the committee has been tasked with examining complaints raised by farmers regarding land acquisition and compensation disputes. It will also review and investigate matters highlighted in earlier government orders dated February 21, 2024, and August 27, 2024.

Uttar Pradesh government forms a 5-member committee to find a solution for the farmers' agitation going on in Noida and Greater Noida.



The Committee has been formed under the chairmanship of IAS Anil Kumar Sagar, Principal Secretary, Infrastructure and Industrial Development.

The panel is expected to conduct hearings with stakeholders, verify prior decisions, and prepare a roadmap for resolving the protesters' concerns. The committee comprises the Special Secretary (Revenue), the Additional Chief Executive Officer of Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), the Deputy Secretary (Industrial Development), a representative from the district administration of the affected area, and a local authority representative.