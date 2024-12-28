Farmers should be encouraged to use organic manure along with fertilisers: MP CM

Bhopal, Dec 28 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Saturday that farmers should be encouraged to increase the use of organic manure along with fertilisers from the market for their production.

While reviewing the availability of fertilizer in the state during a meeting with officials, the Chief Minister said the farmers should be taught about the benefit of traditional organic manure, stressing that the step could be an example for other states.

"There is a need to calculate and document the quantity of organic manure being used. Farmers are using organic manure on a large scale based on traditional experience and their own initiative. They should be taught about the benefits of organic manure," CM Yadav said in a statement.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister noted that farmers will use organic and natural manure when they are taught about benefits from it and an alternative option would be provided to them.

CM Yadav also said that advance storage should be ensured at major centres of fertilizer distribution so that fertilizers can be provided to farmers in time as per the crop cycle.

Despite the allegation of a shortage of fertilizer in the market, the Chief Minister claimed, in the current year, the availability of urea, NPK, SSP, and MOP fertilizers was the highest in the last four years.

According to the government, more than 32 lakh metric tons of Urea fertilizer have been distributed to the farmers. Similarly, 9. 29 lakh metric tons of NPK and 10.58 lakh metric tons of SSP have been distributed.

The shortage of fertilizer has been an issue of debate between the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress as farmers in several parts of Madhya Pradesh have protested, raising their voices.

