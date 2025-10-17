Farmers should get adequate fertilisers for Rabi crops: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal, Oct 17 Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, on Friday, visited his parliamentary constituency of Vidisha in Madhya Pradesh and reviewed the developments, issues related with farmers, especially fertilisers, during a meeting at the district headquarters.

While reviewing compensation for the loss in soyabean crop in Vidisha, Union Minister Chouhan asked the district administration to conduct an authentic survey through crop-cutting experiment and send to the Agriculture Ministry through the Madhya Pradesh government so that farmers can get benefits of Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana.

"If district administration would send authentic survey reports on loss of soyabean crop, I will personally step forward to ensure that farmers are compensated for losses under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Yojana. I will also talk to insurance companies to help farmers," the Union Minister said.

Notably, the crop-cutting experiment has been initiated under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana by the District Planning and Monitoring Unit with the assistance of agriculture and revenue authorities.

In this process, sample crop cutting is being done in the presence of the representatives of insurance as part of the experiment.

During the meeting with District Collector and other senior officials, Union Minister Chouhan also took stock of fertilisers and its distribution system in the Lok Sabha constituency.

He said that a district administration should adopt a new method to ensure smooth distribution of fertilisers without forcing farmers to stand in long queues for hours.

The Union Minister noted that farmers should not suffer due to shortage of fertilisers.

He said that the Madhya Pradesh government and the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers should ensure that farmers will not face shortage of fertilisers during the Rabi crop season.

The Union Minister also sought to know the availability of Diammonium phosphate and other fertilisers in the Lok Sabha constituency, saying that he would talk to the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers to provide adequate supply of fertilisers.

"I will talk to the officials in Delhi to ensure that farmers would get adequate fertiliser for Rabi crops. We also need to keep a check on distribution system of fertilisers and black marketing," Union Minister Chouhan said.

