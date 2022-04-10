Farmers urged to adopt ridge seeding for sowing of paddy

Divisional commissioner Chandra Gaind has urged all the farmers of the state to adopt ridge seeding technique for sowing paddy instead of the traditional method of flooding. He said that this would not only save lakhs of liters of water, but would also help in increasing the yield and reducing cost.He said this while participating in the district level awareness camp organized at the Chief Agriculture Officer’s office, Ludhiana on Saturday. He was accompanied by MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi and Deputy Commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma.

Prime Minister Award Winner Progressive Farmer Surjeet Singh Sadhugarh, who has been using this technology successfully for years, also addressed the farmers. Giving information, Commissioner (Patiala Division) Chander Gaind said that a few days ago he had a meeting with Surjit Singh, who explained the ways and means to save water as well as protect the environment through modern farming techniques. Surjit Singh being a progressive farmer has been resorting to such farming techniques which have saved water during paddy cultivation. Gaind said that farmer Surjit Singh had put forward the concept of ridge farming, under which paddy is planted directly on the ridges without digging the entire field. The technology also minimizes stubble burning practices apart from reducing the amount of water required for paddy cultivation, he said, adding that it also utilizes the produce. Similarly, videos of techniques like direct sowing of paddy were also shown during the programme.

The Divisional Commissioner also said that the in-situ management practices adopted by the progressive farmers would be displayed in the grain markets in all the districts falling under Patiala Division on large display screens. He said that the purpose of displaying these techniques in the grain markets is to make the farmers aware to follow the path of progressive farmers, thereby contributing to water conservation and environment protection. Throwing light on the present water level in the state, Gaind said that several development blocks in the state have been classified as dark zones with respect to groundwater utilization. Hence, it was the need of the hour to take serious steps towards water conservation through these practices. He also appreciated the efforts of farmers like Surjit Singh Sadhugarh who are contributing immensely towards environmental protection and water conservation through improved farming practices and appealed to all farming community to come forward and adopt these methods. He directed the officers of the Agriculture Department to guide and motivate the farmers through massive awareness campaigns. While visiting the awareness camp, MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi said that farmers should adopt agricultural techniques that help in conservation of ground water. He said that the Punjab government led by Bhagwant Singh Mann would leave no stone unturned for the welfare of the farmers and the state. Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma said that the district administration is working hard to understand the welfare of farmers and natural resources. The fair was organized to create awareness among the farmers about direct sowing and especially sowing of paddy in the fields in the bunds. He said that the committed team of Agriculture Department is working continuously for the betterment of the farmers.