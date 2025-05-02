Farooq Abdullah backs caste census among Muslims

New Delhi, May 2 Former Union Minister Farooq Abdullah on Friday supported Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's decision to conduct a caste census, saying that the exercise will also shed light on the condition of marginalised Muslims.

“The caste census is a very good thing. How many Dalits are there, how many Muslims are there, how many Sikhs, how many Christians, how many Buddhists, everyone will know,” Abdullah said while speaking to IANS.

Highlighting the positive take-aways of the caste census, he said: "This country belongs to everyone. The world will know this country is a garden of many colours and that many people live here, people who believe in it. It’s a good thing. This demand has been there for a long time."

The support of former J&K Chief Minister for a caste census among Muslims comes at a time when the issue is being debated hotly.

Congress leader Udit Raj has backed the need for a caste census among Muslims.

“There is no doubt that caste exists among Muslims. During the Mandal Commission, Muslim castes were included. If that same pattern is adopted now, they too will be included in the caste census. In fact, many castes that were included in the OBC category under the Mandal framework include a large population of Muslims," he said.

BJP leaders have also welcomed that Pasmanda Muslims may figure in the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) category in the next Census.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan termed the government’s decision to conduct a caste-based census along with the upcoming population census ‘futuristic’.

He said this shows PM Modi-led government's commitment and firm resolve in ensuring social justice for all, and emancipation as well as empowerment of the marginalised and deprived sections of society.

“This decision will help bring a level playing field for all the sections. It will have a futuristic impact,” the Union Minister said recently.

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati has accused both the BJP and Congress of politicising the issue of caste-based census. In a series of posts on X, the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister alleged that the "anti-Bahujan stance" of both national parties continues to deprive Other Backward Classes (OBCs) of their rightful entitlements.

"The BJP and Congress are now rushing to take credit for the caste census issue, attempting to portray themselves as champions of OBCs. However, their track record reveals a consistent pattern of oppression and exclusion of Bahujan communities," Mayawati said.

