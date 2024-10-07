Farooq Abdullah claims NC-Congress will form govt in J&K, BJP calls it 'daydreaming'

New Delhi, Oct 7 NC chief Farooq Abdullah expressed confidence that his party, in alliance with the Congress, will form the government in Jammu & Kashmir, but BJP national spokesperson R. P. Singh on Monday dismissed his claim, calling it a "daydream."

"I am confident that NC and Congress will comfortably form the government. I congratulate them (to PDP if they want to extend their support to our alliance). We all are on the same path, we need to end the hatred and keep Jammu and Kashmir integrated," said the NC Chief.

However, the BJP leader said: "Farooq Abdullah is daydreaming like Mungherilal. The Bharatiya Janata Party is emerging as the single largest party in Jammu."

Meanwhile, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, reacting to exit polls for the recently concluded J&K and Haryana elections, claimed that the exit polls signalled the end of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dominance. "It's a ‘defeat’ for PM Modi," said the RJD chief.

In response, R. P. Singh suggested that Lalu Yadav should wait for the final results. "Lalu Yadav should wait for 48 hours and not trust exit polls. We are confident in Haryana, and we are forming the government in Jammu & Kashmir," said Singh.

The counting of votes for the Haryana and J&K Assembly elections is scheduled for October 8.

In a conversation with IANS, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of participating in anti-national activities.

R. P. Singh added to the criticism: "Rahul Gandhi speaks against India when abroad. Recently, he mentioned that atrocities were being committed against the Sikh community. Such statements are picked up by anti-India forces and those who support Amritpal Singh. This clearly shows Rahul Gandhi's character and conduct."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor