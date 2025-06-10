Farooq Abdullah takes ride in Kashmir's Vande Bharat train, says will boost tourism

Srinagar, June 10 Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and president of the ruling National Conference (NC), Dr Farooq Abdullah, said on Tuesday that the train service to Kashmir Valley will boost tourism and the local economy.

Dr Farooq Abdullah said this after boarding the Vande Bharat train from Srinagar to Katra.

He told reporters before boarding the train, “I am very happy that I am travelling by this train to Katra today. It has been the biggest benefit for us.”

He said that since the train service connects Kashmir with the rest of the country, it will boost tourism as well as the local economy.

“It is a reliable transport link for the people of the Valley. The road between Srinagar and Jammu gets closed sometimes, and the airlines start fleecing the people by jacking up the prices. With this train, people will be saved from that. This will also prove to be beneficial to the horticulture sector in Kashmir as the produce will reach the markets faster”, he said.

After reaching Katra, he could not hide his happiness and said, "I’m so happy that tears welled up in my eyes. Has that day really come when I can travel from Kashmir to the rest of India by train?... I want to congratulate all the workers and engineers who built the highest railway bridge in India...”

He was accompanied by several party colleagues, who joined his journey from Srinagar to Katra town of Reasi district in Jammu division.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Vande Bharat train service from Katra to Srinagar on June 6.

The Vande Bharat train takes three hours to reach Katra from Srinagar and vice versa.

The dream railway link to Kashmir Valley from Katra has 37 tunnels and scores of bridges, including the Chenab Railway Bridge, which is the World’s tallest railway bridge standing 35 metres taller than the Eiffel Tower of Paris.

The railway link also includes the Anji cable-stayed railway bridge, which is India’s first cable-stayed railway bridge.

The Vande Bharat train has been especially designed for the weather and topography of the region. It offers a modern and enhanced travel experience with features like fast acceleration, a high-speed operation of up to 160 km/hr, and a range of amenities.

These include comfortable seating, mobile charging sockets, onboard catering and enhanced safety features.

Safety and Security features include KAVACH signalling technology, CCTV cameras in all coaches, emergency push buttons, talk-back units, fire extinguishers, and aerosol-based fire detection and suppression systems.

Fully sealed gangways, automatic plug doors, reclining and ergonomic seats, mobile charging sockets, bio-vacuum toilets, sensor-based water taps, and a passenger information system.

Onboard Catering includes a Mini pantry with provisions for a hot case, bottle cooler, deep freezer, and hot water boiler.

The train has a Special lavatory for Divyangjan (physically challenged) passengers, emergency openable windows, and disaster lights in case of emergencies.

Executive Class has revolving seats and premium seating with more leg space.

The train has direct and diffused lighting for a pleasant ambience, Wi-Fi, smoke alarms, an odour control system, and a coach condition monitoring system.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor