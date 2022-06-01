Farooq Abdullah targets government over killing of school teacher in Kulgam

National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday said the government has to find a way through which it can win the hearts of people in Jammu and Kashmir and expressed concern over the targeted killings.

He said many policemen, Kashmiri Pandits and Muslims have been killed and the government says there is peace.

"Many policemen, Kashmiri Pandits and Muslims have been killed but still, they (Central Government) say there is peace...They have to find such a way through which they can win people's hearts and we can come out of this problem," he said.

His remarks came after a school teacher from the main minority community in Jammu and Kashmir was fired at by terrorists in the Kulgam district of the Kashmir region. Rajni Bala, a resident of Samba in the Jammu region, sustained injuries when terrorists fired at her in the Gopalpora area of Kulgam where she was posted as a teacher, police said.

According to Jammu and Kashmir Police, the incident took place at the High School Gopalpora area of Kulgam. She was taken to the hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

"Injured lady teacher, a Hindu and resident of Samba (Jammu division) succumbed to her injuries. Terrorists involved in this gruesome terror crime will be identified soon and neutralised," said Kashmir Zone Police.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha condemned the killing of the school teacher.

"Terrorist attack on a school teacher, Rajni Bala is the most reprehensible act. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family. Terrorists and their sympathizers will be given an unforgettable response for the dastardly attack," said the Office of Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha said in a tweet.

The incident took place days after Kashmiri TV actor Amreen Bhat was killed by unidentified terrorists in Budgam's Chadoora area in Jammu and Kashmir on May 25, while her 10-year-old nephew was injured.

Earlier, Rahul Bhatt, an employee of the Tehsil office in the Budgam district's Chadoora, was shot dead by terrorists in the Budgam on May 12.

( With inputs from ANI )

