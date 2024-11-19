Fate of four Soren family members hinges on Jharkhand’s second-phase polls

Ranchi, Nov 19 The Soren family, a cornerstone of Jharkhand's politics, faces a high-stakes test as four of its members are in the fray in the second phase of elections on Wednesday.

This is the first time since Jharkhand's formation that patriarch and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) President Shibu Soren, known as “Guruji,” has refrained from campaigning due to his age and health reasons. While his photo remains prominent in campaign materials, his absence marks a significant shift in the family's political dynamics.

The torchbearer of Shibu Soren's legacy, Chief Minister Hemant Soren, also serves as the JMM’s working president and a key leader of the INDIA Bloc in the state. Hemant faces the most important test of his life in the polls – to steer the party and the coalition to victory.

Hemant Soren is contesting from Barhait, a JMM stronghold in the Santhal Pargana division. Representing the constituency since 2014, he seeks to extend the party’s unbroken dominance there since 1990. His primary opponent is BJP’s Gamalyel Hembrom, a relatively new face in politics. Hembrom, who transitioned from a teaching career to politics in 2019, has gained local popularity for organising football tournaments. The Barhait battle will test whether Hembrom’s grassroots efforts can challenge the state’s most prominent political leader.

Basant Soren, Hemant’s younger brother, is vying to retain Dumka, a politically prestigious seat and the second capital of Jharkhand. Dumka holds historical significance for the Soren family, having been a stronghold for Shibu Soren during his political heydays. Basant’s rival, BJP’s Sunil Soren, is a former MP with deep roots in the area. Sunil had previously defeated Shibu Soren in 2019, positioning himself as a formidable opponent.

Kalpana Soren, the Chief Minister’s wife, is contesting from Gandey in Giridih district. After Hemant’s legal troubles earlier this year, Kalpana entered politics and won a bypolls in June. She has since emerged as one of the JMM's most active campaigners. Facing her is BJP’s Munia Devi, a former Zila Parishad President with strong ties to the constituency. This contest pits JMM’s rising star against a seasoned local leader with grassroots support.

The fourth contender, Sita Soren, adds a twist to the family’s political narrative. Formerly aligned with the JMM, she joined the BJP during the Lok Sabha elections, citing neglect within the Soren family. Contesting from Jamtara, she faces Congress candidate Irfan Ansari, a Minister in Hemant Soren’s government. This head-to-head battle represents a unique challenge, with Sita attempting to carve her political path outside the family’s traditional fold.

The stakes are high for the Soren family, whose dominance in Jharkhand politics spans decades. Their performance in this election will not only shape the future of the JMM but also test the INDIA Bloc’s strength in the state.

