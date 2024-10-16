Fatehpur Road Accident: Three Dead as Speeding Car Hits Parked Truck from Behind in Uttar Pradesh (Watch Video)

FATEHPUR, Uttar Pradesh (October 10, 2024): Three people were killed in a high-speed car crash on a highway in Fatehpur district of Uttar Pradesh state on Wednesday. A car speeding toward Kanpur rammed into a stationary truck parked on the highway in the Kalyanpur police station area. The impact was so severe that the car was completely damaged.

VIDEO | Uttar Pradesh: Casualties reported after a speeding car hit a parked truck from behind in Fatehpur district earlier today. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/tyibXiEdqh — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 16, 2024

According to reports, locals alerted the police and helped rescue the trapped occupants. Two of the passengers, Manoj Shukla, 65, and Avinash Chandra, 64, were declared dead at the scene. A third passenger, who was critically injured, was rushed to the district hospital but succumbed to their injuries. Police said that the third remains unidentified. Their families have been informed about the incident.

All three victims were residents of Kannauj district.

Police said the victims were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash. While the car’s airbags deployed, they failed to prevent the fatalities.