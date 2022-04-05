Father injects poison into newborn baby, dies

A shocking incident has taken place in Jharkhand. In Palamu, a father killed his newborn baby by giving her a toxic injection. The incident has caused a stir in the area. The girl's mother rushed to the police station and lodged a complaint against her husband.

Police have arrested the accused father and he is being interrogated. According to information received, Sita Chaudhary, a resident of a village near Chaunpur police station, gave birth to a baby on April 3 at Sona Nursing Home. After birth the newborn baby needed injections and some medication. The girl's father Arun Chaudhary was given a prescription by the staff at the nursing home. But he did not take drugs and injections from the hospital. He bought the injection from outside.

Arun himself gave the injection to the girl. The hospital staff warned him not to do so. But he did not listen to anyone. According to health officials, newborn baby's condition worsened after Arun injected the girl. The girl was referred to another hospital from the nursing home after her condition worsened. But the girl died on the way. After the girl's death, her mother has leveled serious allegations against her husband. My husband never wanted me to be a mother. Twice before, she had been forced to have an abortion. Also a few days ago he even tried to kill me by throwing poison in the meal. The wife also said that her husband, father-in-law Lalji Chaudhary, mother-in-law Panpati Devi and brother-in-law Ajit Chaudhary were also involved in the incident.