Father kills 14-month-old baby to marry again in K’taka village
By IANS | Published: September 5, 2023 01:53 PM2023-09-05T13:53:20+5:302023-09-05T13:55:11+5:30
Raichur, Sep 5 In a shocking case, a man killed his 14-month-old baby in Karnataka's Raichur district as ...
Raichur, Sep 5 In a shocking case, a man killed his 14-month-old baby in Karnataka's Raichur district as he felt that the child would hamper his chances of remarriage, officials said on Tuesday.
The man confessed to the police that he committed the crime.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app