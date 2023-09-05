Father kills 14-month-old baby to marry again in K’taka village

By IANS | Published: September 5, 2023

Raichur, Sep 5 In a shocking case, a man killed his 14-month-old baby in Karnataka's Raichur district as he felt that the child would hamper his chances of remarriage, officials said on Tuesday.

The man confessed to the police that he committed the crime.

