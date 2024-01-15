Father kills newborn son in MP’s Betul, arrested

Bhopal, Jan 15 In a shocking incident, a man in Madhya Pradesh allegedly killed his 12-day-old son because he was disappointed at not having a daughter.

The incident occurred at a village in Betul district, police said on Monday.

The newborn boy was the third child of his parents who already have two sons and the father was hoping for a girl child this time.

Police said the man, identified as Anil Uikey went to his wife in an inebriated condition and beat her up for giving birth to a boy child for the third time.

Police said he snatched the baby from her and the woman fled the spot, as she was scared of being beaten up further.

When she returned home after a while she found the baby dead inside their hut, police said.

An FIR was registered against Anil Uikey and he was arrested on Monday, police said.

Police said, during interrogation, the accused said that he already had two sons and had hoped to have a daughter this time, but when his third son was born he couldn’t bear the disappointment and killed the baby.

