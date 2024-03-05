Father of Kerala youth found dead in hostel wants murder charges against Dean, Asst Warden

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 5 The father of a youth named Siddharth, who was found hanging in his hostel room at the College of Veterinary & Animal Sciences, Pookode, on February 18, has demanded framing of murder charge against two officials of the institute who have been placed under suspension.

Reacting to the suspension of the two officials, Siddharth's father of Jayaprakash .S. Siddharth said they should be charged for murder. The suspended officials include the Dean of the institute, M.K. Narayanan, and Assistant Warden, R. Kanthanathan.

Jayaprakash claimed that both these officials knew everything about how his son was "brutally tortured and killed" in the hostel.

“The need of the hour is framing of murder charges against the two officials. Mere suspension will not suffice,” said Jayaprakash.

Last week, Jayaprakash had said that his son could never commit suicide, as he alleged that Siddharth was tortured and killed by student members of the SFI in the college.

So far, 18 accused persons have been arrested in connection with the case.

On Saturday, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, in his capacity as the Chancellor of the university, had suspended the Vice Chancellor of the College of Veterinary & Animal Sciences, M.R. Saseendranath.

Commenting on the issue, Union Minister of State for External Affairs, V. Muraleedharan, said on Tuesday, “What happened at the Pookode college is a case of IS model torture and murder. The probe should be undertaken by a central agency. It’s unfortunate that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has not met yet the grieving family. But he knows that he has to protect the SFI.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor