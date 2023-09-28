Father-son held for hoisting Pakistan flag at their house in UP

Moradabad (UP), Sep 28 A father and son have been arrested on charges of treason after they hoisted a Pakistan flag at their residence.

The video of the Pakistani flag hoisted on the house surfaced on the internet, prompting the police to take action. The police removed the flag and arrested the duo on charges of treason.

The entire incident took place in Budhanpur village under the Bhagatpur police circle. The police received information that a Pakistani flag was being displayed at the home of Raees, a textile businessman.

Upon receiving this information, the police immediately reached the location and found the Pakistani flag waving on the roof of his house.

The police carried out photography and videography for evidence and then removed the flag.

Subsequently, both Raees and his son Salman were taken into custody. The police have filed a case under Section 153A and 153B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against both the accused on charges of treason.

In addition to police questioning, they are also being investigated by the Local Intelligence Unit (LIU). Both accused will be presented in court later in the day.

