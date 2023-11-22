Father-son nabbed for shooting at 14-yr-old in Delhi over scooty spat

New Delhi, Nov 22 Delhi Police have apprehended a man and his son who shot at a 14-year-old boy following an altercation over boys sitting on the victim's scooter, an official said on Wednesday.

Sharing the details, the official said that on Tuesday, a police control room call was received at 8:20 p.m. regarding a firing incident in north east Delhi's Karawal Nagar area. A police team was immediately rushed to the spot which learnt that a minor altercation among some boys had escalated into an attempted murder case.

"The conflict arose when the victim objected to the accused boys sitting on his scooter, parked outside his uncle's shop, leading to a heated exchange of words and physical altercations," said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey.

Subsequently, the accused left the scene but returned later with Neeraj, who was riding a bullet motorcycle and armed with a pistol.

"Another round of fisticuffs ensued, during which Neeraj shot and injured the victim in his left thigh. The victim was promptly taken to GTB Hospital, where he is currently in stable condition. The bullet passed through his thigh, exiting from the other side," said the DCP.

Following the incident, all the accused fled. However, Neeraj and his younger son, aged 16, were later apprehended.

"The weapon used in the assault, a 7.65 mm locally made pistol, was recovered from Neeraj," said the DCP.

"A manhunt has been initiated to nab other accused, Mayank (18) and one another Shivam (18) who are still at large," the DCP added.

