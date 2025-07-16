Fauja Singh Hit-And-Run: Accused Sent to 14-Day Judicial Custody (VIDEO)

A local court in Jalandhar on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, remanded Amritpal Singh Dhillon (26) to 14 days of judicial custody in connection with the hit-and-run case that led to the death of legendary marathon runner Fauja Singh. Dhillon was arrested on Tuesday from his residence in Dasupur village near Kartarpur in Jalandhar district.

Dhillon was driving a white Toyota Fortuner on Monday when he allegedly struck Fauja Singh on the Jalandhar-Pathankot highway. Witnesses said the impact tossed him several feet into the air. The driver did not stop and fled the scene.

According to the reports, Dhillon works in Canada and had returned to India on June 23 for house construction. His mother and sister are also based in Canada. After the incident, Dhillon reportedly hid the car in a garage and went home. He learned from news reports that the person he had struck was Fauja Singh.

Fauja Singh, known worldwide as the “Turbaned Tornado,” began his marathon career at the age of 89. Despite being born with weak legs, he became the first centenarian to complete a marathon and participated in major events across London, New York and Hong Kong.