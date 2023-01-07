Fauja Singh Sarari resigns from Punjab cabinet minister after extortion plan audio leak

Punjab Minister Fauja Singh Sarari resigned from the Cabinet on Saturday, months after he was embroiled in a controversy over an audio clip in which he allegedly discussed ways to “trap” some contractors in order to extort money.

Sarari has resigned from the cabinet of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, confirmed a senior leader of the ruling Aam Admi Party (AAP). Fauja Singh Sarari tendered his resignation, citing personal reasons. He further added that he is a loyal soldier of the party and will remain so.

A purported audio clip of an alleged conversation between Sarari and his former close aide, discussing ways to trap some contractors involved in food grain transportation through some officials to “extort money” from them, had surfaced in September.

Sarari (61), a retired policeman, was elected to the Punjab Assembly from Guru Har Sahai in Ferozepur. He had defeated SAD candidate Vardev Singh by 10,574 votes.

Earlier in May, barely two months after the AAP had stormed to power winning 92 of the 117 assembly seats in Punjab, Health Minister Vijay Singla had been sacked from the state cabinet over alleged graft charges. Opposition parties in the state had been demanding Sarari’s sacking and arrest. He, however, had rubbished allegations against him.