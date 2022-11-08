Fearing arrest, youth commits suicide in K'taka

Koppal, Nov 8 Fearing arrest over an incident of communal clash, a 25-year-old youth allegedly committed suicide in Gangavathi town of Karnataka's Koppal district.

The youth was identified as Nagaraja Hanumantappa Gaddi (25), a resident of Huli Haidar village.

Nagaraj, who had disappeared from the village, was staying at a rented house where he hanged himself, the police said.

Nagaraja's brother is lodged in the Ballary prison in connection with the violence, police said.

Over 80 people have been arrested in connction with the clash between two groups in Hulihyder village in August that claimed two lives and injured six others.

Those who died in the clash were identified as Yankappa Talwar (60) and Pashavali Sab Maligaddi (22).

Earlier, the villagers had alleged that the police are arresting innocent residents in connection with the violence.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor