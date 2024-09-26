Fed up with Mahalaxmi's conduct, chopped her into 59 pieces: Killer's suicide note

Bengaluru, Sep 26 The suspected killer, who chopped 26-year-old Mahalaxmi, a single working woman in Bengaluru, into 59 pieces and stuffed the body parts into a fridge, wrote in his death note that he committed the brutal crime as he was fed up with her conduct.

The police have recovered the suicide note written by Mukthirajan Roy, victim Mahalaxmi’s colleague in which he had confessed to the horrifying crime which shook the Bengaluru city.

Sources said that the death note was written in his diary. “I have killed my lover Mahalaxmi on Sept 3,” the accused had written in his diary.

He had also written that he had committed the crime on September 3, when he went to her house. “I was fed up with her conduct. I fought with her over personal matters and Mahalaxmi assaulted me. Enraged by her act, I killed her,” he had stated.

“After killing her, I had chopped her body into 59 pieces and kept them in the fridge. I have done this act after being fed up with her conduct,” he had stated in the diary.

The police were gathering information about killer Mukthiranjan Roy at his residence when the note was found. Roy committed suicide by hanging on Wednesday. He was found hanging from a tree in a village in Bhadrak district in Odisha.

“The suspected killer had arrived at the Pandi village on Wednesday and stayed at home. He had left his home on a two-wheeler. His body was found by the locals,” police sources said.

Mukthiranjan had disappeared following the incident of a sensational murder. The Karnataka Police had sent four teams to Odisha to hunt him.

The suspected killer had stopped coming to work from September 1. Mahalaxmi’s last day of work was also on September 1.

Earlier, the police suspected that Mahalaxmi was killed on September 2 or September 3. The police stated that the suspected killer was the team head where Mahalaxmi worked.

The murder case came to light last Saturday after neighbours noticed a foul smell emanating from Mahalaxmi's house for two days and informed her relatives.

Mahalaxmi's mother and sister came to her house on Saturday and witnessed the horrifying scene. Mahalaxmi was murdered, her body was chopped into more than pieces and stuffed in a fridge, police said.

Though the refrigerator was operational, the body had been infested by maggots. A suitcase was found near the fridge. The police suspected that Mahalaxmi was murdered around the beginning of the month and her body was cut into pieces by a sharp-edged weapon like a knife.

Mahalaxmi, who hailed from Tripura, worked at a popular mall here. As per residents of the area, where Mahalaxmi had been living for five months, she lived alone and did not mingle much with her neighbours. For a few days, her brother stayed with her. The police have also found that she was married and had a child, but lived separately.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor