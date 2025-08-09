Feel happy when I work for women empowerment: Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Raksha Bandhan

Bhopal, Aug 9 On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said that he feels happy to work for women's empowerment.

Union Minister Chouhan said that making the women fully empowered in social, economic and political sectors will take India to a new high, and the BJP government has been working in this direction relentlessly.

"Making our Ladli Behnas (sisters) socially, economically and politically empowered is my prime goal, and I feel happy when I am able to contribute to making their lives better," Union Minister Chouhan said while talking to IANS in Bhopal.

He was participating in mass Raksha Bandhan programme at his official residence, which he has named 'Mama Ka Ghar' in Bhopal.

"Raksha Bandhan is a festival of commitment between brothers and sisters, and this festival gives me strength to do something new for our sisters," the former Chief Minister added.

Veteran BJP leader Chouhan, who served as Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh for over 17 years between 2005 and 2023, is extremely popular in the state for the welfare schemes introduced during his tenure in the state.

With his "Ladli Laxmi Yojana" - a cash incentive scheme for newborn baby girls introduced over a decade back, he not only earned title 'Mama', but also strengthened his political image.

In his last tenure as CM, Chouhan introduced Ladli Behna Yojana and led the campaign in his style on stage until the scheme was eventually launched on August 10 in 2023.

He played this master stroke at the time when the BJP was facing anti-incumbency in the state. Riding on the popularity of development work and Ladli Behna Yojana, which was launched few months ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections, the BJP returned to power, securing 163 out 230 seats.

However, the central BJP leadership decided to replace Shivraj Singh Chouhan with Mohan Yadav as CM, marking an overall transformation in the state BJP leadership.

Chouhan's successor Mohan Yadav, however, continued the Laldi Behna Yojana despite a huge financial burden on State and recently announced to increase the monthly amount to Rs 1,500 per month from upcoming Diwali.

