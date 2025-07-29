Feel proud to be an Indian: Daughter of man gunned down by Pahalgam terrorists

Kochi, July 29 Paying thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, Aarti, who saw her 68-year-old father Ramachandran being gunned down by a terrorist in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam on April 22, said she was very proud to hear that the three terrorists who took part in the massacre of 26 people, have been killed by the Indian security forces.

“I heard the news that the three terrorists who took part in the Pahalgam massacre have been eliminated and I feel proud to be an Indian,” said Aarti.

“Even though this is not going to bring back my father, I feel this shows the real commitment of our leaders and the security forces. And I feel really proud of being an Indian,” added Aarti.

In reply to a question Aarti said if she is called by the authorities, since she is a witness to the episode, “I will go and tell them everything.”

A former Non-Resident Indian who returned from the Middle East five years ago, Aarti's father Ramachandran was a staunch BJP supporter.

He had unsuccessfully contested local body polls and was among those shortlisted as a potential BJP candidate for civic elections to be held later this year.

Aarti, a mother of twin boys, was often seen breaking down on TV while recounting the horrifying moments when her father was shot dead by a terrorist, in full view of her two children.

She, along with her parents, was holidaying in Pahalgam, Kashmir, when Ramachandran was gunned down by the terrorists.

It must be recalled that Aarti had said then that the terrorist had put something on her head, following which her sons had cried out aloud.

According to her, maybe hearing the cries of the small boys, the terrorist walked away without harming them.

The Pahalgam terror attack saw 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen being shot dead by the terrorists.

