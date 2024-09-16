Feel sorry for Anna Hazare: Kiren Rijiju on Kejriwal's decision to resign

New Delhi, Sep 16 Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday apologised to Anna Hazare for the "anarchy and corruption" in the national capital and the entire nation.

In response to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's decision to resign from his post, social worker Anna Hazare stated that he had advised the AAP chief against entering politics a long time ago, but his advice was not taken.

Reacting to Hazare's comments, Kiren Rijiju took to his X handle and posted, "We feel sorry for Anna Hazare Ji but more than Anna Ji, it has become a huge liability for the people of Delhi and to some extent, the whole country. We also never thought that anarchy and corruption will be made virtues."

Anna Hazare, who had previously led an anti-corruption movement with Kejriwal at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan, remarked, "I had already advised Kejriwal not to enter politics. I explained multiple times that true fulfilment lies in social service, but he did not listen. I have been saying from the beginning that Arvind Kejriwal should not have ventured into politics. He chose not to heed my advice."

The Gandhian social activist further added, "What has happened now was inevitable. I cannot know what is in Arvind Kejriwal's heart."

Notably, this was not the first instance when Anna Hazare responded to developments involving Arvind Kejriwal.

Previously, Hazare had voiced his disappointment over Kejriwal's arrest in the Delhi excise policy case.

At that time, Hazare expressed his frustration, stating, "I am deeply upset that Arvind Kejriwal, who once worked with me and spoke out against liquor, is now involved in formulating liquor policies. His arrest is a consequence of his own actions."

Meanwhile, it's important to highlight that Anna Hazare's comments came in the wake of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's announcement that he will resign from his post on September 17 and seek early elections in the national capital.

Kejriwal has vowed not to return to the Chief Minister's chair until he receives a "certificate of honesty" from the people.

This decision has triggered a political debate. Some critics have argued that Kejriwal should have resigned while in jail to avoid causing further inconvenience to the public. However, his supporters maintain that he has acted correctly.

The BJP and Congress also questioned the two-day delay in his resignation. The BJP accused Kejriwal of staging a "drama" and labelled him a "CM on bail," claiming he did this because he was unable to sign any files due to court restrictions.

Congress, meanwhile, dismissed the resignation as a "mere gimmick," arguing that there is "no connection between morality and Arvind Kejriwal."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor