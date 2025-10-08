Feels like grand festival of India underway, says Kejriwal in Jalandhar

Chandigarh, Oct 8 AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday opened 'One India-2025', a mega cultural fest in Jalandhar city alongside AAP Rajya Sabha member Ashok Kumar Mittal.

This year’s edition of Lovely Professional University (LPU) is themed ‘Gatha-e-Bharat: Narratives of Monuments and History’, which witnessed celebrations of unity in diversity.

The fest converted the campus into a “Mini-India”, where students representing 28 states and eight union territories marched together in a procession of tableaus, folk dances, and traditional performances, each reflecting the distinctive spirit of their region.

Addressing the gathering, Kejriwal expressed his admiration for the fest, saying, “It feels like a grand festival of India is underway. The energy among the youth is incredible.”

He highlighted India’s strength in diversity, noting, “One nation, many languages, cultures, philosophies -- but one Hindustan. This diversity is our strength.”

Chief Minister Mann said the university is known for its vivid portrayal of India’s diversity, stating: “From Tamil Nadu to Ladakh, Tripura to Odisha, and Haryana to Punjab, every performance reflected the beauty and unity of our nation. Initiatives like ‘One India’ nurture this spirit of togetherness and strengthen the vision of India as a Vishwa Guru. Our youth are our greatest asset, if you channel your energy wisely, the nation’s future will be unstoppable.”

Reflecting on the festival’s inception, Ashok Kumar Mittal shared, “Years ago, Kejriwal-ji suggested creating a platform where students from across states and nations could celebrate and learn from each other’s cultures. That idea took shape as ‘One India’, and today, its 15th edition stands as a living example of unity through diversity.”

He expressed pride in how the event has evolved into a symbol of youth connection, inclusivity, and cultural harmony under LPU’s vision of holistic education.

--IANS

vg/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor