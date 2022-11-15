Felicitated by criminal, suspended by department

Kanpur, Nov 15 After the felicitation, comes the shame.

Two Police sub-inspectors, seen in a viral video being honoured by an alleged criminal, have now been placed under suspension.

The video of Barra police station's Yadav market outpost in-charge Geeta Singh and a sub inspector Bhup Singh, went viral on the social media platforms, sparking outrage in the department.

DCP South Pramod Kumar has suspended both the sub-inspectors and handed over the probe of the case to ADCP South, Ankita Sharma.

In the video, Sandeep Pal, a resident of Chedi Singh Ka Purwa Barra -2, was seen felicitating Geeta Singh and Bhup Singh by presenting them shawls.

Sandeep Pal is an alleged history-sheeter and has nine cases registered against him including Gambling Act, Goonda Act, assault, etc. , at Barra police station and two cases under NDPS Act at Beconganj police station.

DCP South Pramod Kumar said, "Further investigation has been handed over to ADCP Ankita Sharma."

