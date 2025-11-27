Female constable injured as Maoists trigger IED blast in Chhattisgarh

Raipur/Sukma, Nov 27 A female constable of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) was injured on Thursday in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast in the dense jungle hills of Gogunda area in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district.

According to police officials, the incident occurred around 13.30 hours when a joint team of DRG and Bastar Fighters was conducting an area domination exercise ahead of the ongoing Tactical Counter-Offensive Campaign (TCOC) by Maoists.

The constable sustained serious injuries to her leg due to the blast, believed to have been triggered by CPI (Maoist) cadres of the Gogunda-Platinum area committee. Immediate first aid was administered by the jawans at the site.

Given the severity of the injury and the remote location, a helicopter was sent to airlift her to Raipur for advanced medical treatment.

Hospital sources confirmed that her condition is stable but requires specialised care.

Senior police officials termed the incident "unfortunate but not unexpected" during the Maoist TCOC period, which typically sees heightened guerrilla activity between November and June.

"Our teams are dominating the core areas to deny space to Maoists. Such cowardly IED attacks only strengthen our resolve," a senior officer from Sukma police told reporters.

Following the blast, additional companies of CRPF CoBRA, Bastar Fighters, and DRG have been rushed to the spot.

A massive cordon-and-search operation is currently underway in Gogunda and adjoining hill ranges to track the Maoist squad responsible for planting the device.

Drone surveillance and dog squads have also been deployed.

Phoolbagdi police station has registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Explosive Substances Act, and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Further combing operations and intelligence-based actions against the perpetrators are being planned.

Authorities stated that a detailed press note containing the injured constable's identity and additional operational updates will be released separately on Thursday night.

During the last month alone, over 178 Maoists have been neutralised across Chhattisgarh, with security forces seizing large caches of explosives.

