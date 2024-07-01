Female doctor chops off boyfriend's private part in Bihar

Patna, July 1 A female doctor allegedly chopped off the private part of her boyfriend in Bihar’s Saran district on Monday.

Police have arrested the doctor under the relevant sections of attempt to murder.

The victim, a councillor of Ward No. 12 in Madhaura block, has been admitted to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) for treatment.

The accused claimed that she had an affair with the victim for the last five years but he was refusing to marry her. She somehow convinced him for a registered marriage in court. Accordingly, she reached the court for the marriage but the victim did not turn up.

After this, she called the victim to her house, and when he reached there, she allegedly chopped off his private part. On hearing the councillor's cry, the neighbours informed the police who found him lying on a bed in a pool of blood.

“The woman is a 25-year-old unmarried doctor from Hajipur. She was doing practice in Madhaura. The victim is also unmarried," said the SHO of Madhaura police station in Saran district.

“We have arrested the accused and further investigation is underway,” he added.

